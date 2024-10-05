National Bank Financial Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at C$22.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.03. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$20.04 and a 52 week high of C$25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The company has a market cap of C$32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at TELUS

In other news, Director Marc Parent bought 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,135.60. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.34%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.