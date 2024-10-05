NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.
NCS Multistage Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage
About NCS Multistage
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NCS Multistage
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.