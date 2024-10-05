NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

