Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF)'s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 2,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

