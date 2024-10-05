Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. 68,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.20.
Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.
