Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.49). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.49), with a volume of 4,888 shares trading hands.
Northern Investors Stock Up 7,983.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
