Nova Vision Acquisition (NOVV) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Free Report) is one of 666 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nova Vision Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nova Vision Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Vision Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.93%. Given Nova Vision Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nova Vision Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Vision Acquisition N/A $150,000.00 1,850.01 Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors $1.01 billion $79.21 million 64.52

This table compares Nova Vision Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nova Vision Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nova Vision Acquisition. Nova Vision Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Vision Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Vision Acquisition N/A -2.84% 0.50% Nova Vision Acquisition Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Nova Vision Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Nova Vision Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nova Vision Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova Vision Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Nova Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors. The company was formerly known as Lighthouse Acquisition. Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

