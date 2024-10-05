NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 192,244 shares traded.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.70% and a negative return on equity of 146.20%. Analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.