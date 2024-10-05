Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $97.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

