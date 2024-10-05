Orex Minerals (CVE:REX) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Orex Minerals Inc. (CVE:REX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 25,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 26,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Orex Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

About Orex Minerals

Orex Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It owns interests in the Coneto silver-gold project that covers an area of 16,346 hectares of mineral concessions located in the Mesa Central on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains; the Sandra Escobar silver-gold project situated to the north of the town of Tepehuanes, Durango; and the Jumping Josephine gold project totalling 11,200 hectares located in the West Kootenay region of Southeastern The company also explores for lead and zinc.

