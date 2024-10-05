Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 300,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 135,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.