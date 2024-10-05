Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.34. 69,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,666% from the average session volume of 2,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.