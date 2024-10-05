Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 6.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

