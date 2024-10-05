Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.70 ($5.01) and traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.18). Pacific Assets shares last traded at GBX 384 ($5.14), with a volume of 247,668 shares.

Pacific Assets Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £462.07 million, a PE ratio of -7,660.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 374.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 371.19.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

