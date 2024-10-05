Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.82.

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after acquiring an additional 166,246 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,477 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,586,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after buying an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after buying an additional 281,399 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

