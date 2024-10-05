Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 131,600 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $77,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.