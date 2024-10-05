Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 131,600 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $77,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
