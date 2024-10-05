Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 21,477 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $61,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $197.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $202.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.