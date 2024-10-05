Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 21,477 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $61,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $197.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $202.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.