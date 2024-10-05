Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,370,527 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,370,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,150,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 3.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

