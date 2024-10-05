Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $176,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE opened at $195.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $197.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
