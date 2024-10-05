Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $33.88 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,487 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $33,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 426,594 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,515,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 775.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 296,703 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 598,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 283,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.