Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $49.13 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,263 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.78% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $49,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,333,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,056 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,742,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,978,000 after buying an additional 190,812 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,712,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after buying an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,850,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

