Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $49.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.75.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

