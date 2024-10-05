Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,505 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $77,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,127,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 418.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,981,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

