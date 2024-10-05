Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,655,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,304 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

