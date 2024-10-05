Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,883 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.