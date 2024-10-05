Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,668 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $60,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,807,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,617,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after buying an additional 1,387,484 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

