Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 154,884 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 913,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,884 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $138,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

