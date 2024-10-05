Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 23,234 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,234 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $365,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day moving average of $168.81.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

