Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 24,530 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,530 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $103,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after buying an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.