Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Shares Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 18,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Pasofino Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

