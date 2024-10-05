PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 307,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,079,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,081,833.56. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,952,300 shares of company stock valued at $97,300,026 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

