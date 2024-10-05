Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $2,439,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 174,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

NYSE PFE opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

