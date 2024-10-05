PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 1,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

Get PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 alerts:

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.