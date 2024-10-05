Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 36,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 36,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by $0.97.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.