Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.