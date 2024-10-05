Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as high as C$1.04. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 232,198 shares changing hands.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.37 million, a PE ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.61 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

