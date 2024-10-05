Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.16 and traded as high as C$27.56. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$27.10, with a volume of 3,987 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$744.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.58 million. Pollard Banknote had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 2.0258549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

In other Pollard Banknote news, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.13, for a total value of C$52,260.00. Insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $110,510 in the last ninety days. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

