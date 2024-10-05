Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Potash America shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 136,111 shares.

Potash America Price Performance

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

