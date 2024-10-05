Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 760,554 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 287,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

