Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Shares of HP stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 760,554 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 287,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
