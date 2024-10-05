Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issued By Zacks Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.1% during the third quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 243.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 423,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

