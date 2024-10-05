Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

