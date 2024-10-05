Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aircraft producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get Boeing alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Up 2.9 %

BA opened at $154.88 on Friday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $149.49 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.48 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 869.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 20.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.