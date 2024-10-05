Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WST stock opened at $296.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.25. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

