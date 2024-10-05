Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $273.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 613.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $6,204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.