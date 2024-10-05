Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Issued By Roth Capital

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UNFI. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.