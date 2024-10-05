Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

NYSE:NKE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

