Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

BOKF stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.