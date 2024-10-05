Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Cut by Stifel Canada (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$255.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$259.82 million.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.