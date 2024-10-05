Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Increased by Analyst

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,383,473.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,383,473.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,235.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 53,024 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 94.8% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 294,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 143,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

