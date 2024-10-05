Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $606.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. jvl associates llc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

