Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Lifted by Sidoti Csr

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZZ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

AZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of AZZ opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. AZZ has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $88.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,750,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZZ by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,646,000 after buying an additional 53,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AZZ by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 81,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 153,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

